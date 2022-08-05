Sri Lankan Wrestler Nethmi Poruthotage wins Bronze medal at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sri Lankan wrestler Nethmi Poruthotage won the bronze medal today (August 05) in the women’s 57kg freestyle wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, England.

She defeated Australia’s Irene Symeonidis in the bronze medal match at the Coventry Arena.

18-year-old Poruthotage lost to India’s Anshu Malik in the semi-final of the event earlier today but did well to defeat the Australian.

Sri Lanka have so far won one silver and three bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Lankans are placed 25th in the Medals Table which is led by Australia.