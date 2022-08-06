Unidentified dead body found on the beach in Dikkowita with limbs tied
Posted in Local News
The body of an unidentified man was found on the beach towards the northern end of the Dikkowita Fisheries Harbour in Wattala on Friday (August 05), said Sri Lanka Police.
Detectives said deceased is believed to be between 35 to 40 years of age, and was wearing a Blue t-shirt, and a black short, with a silver ring in one of the fingers, the body was found inside two fertiliser bags, one covering the torso and the other covering the lower part of the body and both hands and legs were tied up.
The body was moved to the Ragama Hospital Morgue.
Violence, violence, violence… first very freely burning of properties both public and private, then assaulting and killing your opponents or even your perceived political opponents, then invading/looting/vandalizing nation’s president’s house, many government (taxpayer owned) buildings, then burning down the country’s new prez’s personal house (the new Prez who was not even part of the former infamous regime!) with a precious library of books and antiques/artifacts, then being unceremoniously butt-kicked out Galle Face Prez secretariat bldg and land by SLDF, etc. and then….Oh dear, now all these dead bodies …. please stop violence! Violence is not the answer!