The name of former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is not among the list of names released by the US Government of those who have abandoned US citizenship during the first quarter of 2019 ending March 31.

The list appears on the Federal Register website as a notice dated May 13, 2019, by the internal revenue service. It states: “This listing contains the name of each individual losing United States citizenship (within the meaning of section 877(a) or 877A), whom the Secretary received information during the quarter ending March 31, 2019.”

In the meantime, former Chief Justice Asoka De Silva filing a declaration in the US District Court for the Central District of California states that Gotabhaya Rajapaksa filed papers at the US Embassy in Colombo to renounce his American citizenship on April 17, 2019. The list of persons who had abandoned US citizenship in the second quarter will be released shortly.

(Source: Daily Mirror)