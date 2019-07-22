It is rumoured that Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play former Srilankan right-arm spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. The film is titled 800, which signifies the number of international Test wickets taken by the iconic spinner, according to a report published in a website.

The report quoted a source close to the project as saying, “We will begin filming in December 2019. It’s a big-budget film that will be shot in India, Sri Lanka, England and other parts of the world.”

However, no official statement has been made about the film. Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with many projects Sanga Tamizhan and Kadaisi Vivaysayi. His last film, Sindhubadh, was a box office disaster, which was directed by SU Arun Kumar.

Indian film industries are currently obsessed with biopics. Many biopics like M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sanju, Mary Kom, Azar and Dangal set the box office on fire in Bollywood. Similarly, Tamil and Telugu cinema had their share of success with biopics like Mahanati.

(India Today)