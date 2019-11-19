Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Sri Lanka’s President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral victory.

Modi invited Rajapaksa to visit India at his early convenience. The president-elect accepted the invitation.

Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the Sri Lankan leader, saying he looks forward to further deepen relations between the two nations.

“Congratulations @GotabayaR on your victory in the Presidential elections. I look forward to working closely with you for deepening the close and fraternal ties between our two countries and citizens, and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region,” Modi tweeted.