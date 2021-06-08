Government accused of suppressing media

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa charges the government of attempting to suppress media by imposing restrictions on social media.

Issuing a statement, MP Premadasa said media requires a self-censorship and not the influence of another force.

The Opposition Leader said his faction remains committed to unconditionally stand for media freedom and the Right to Information.

MP added the opposition remains committed towards protecting freedom of all media platforms.

(Source: News Radio)