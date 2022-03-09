Government agrees to fund tree planting programme Husma Dena Thuru to increase forest cover to 30%

The government has agreed to provide financial assistance for the national tree planting programme called Husma Dena Thuru.

The programme had been launched with the sole aim of enhancing Sri Lanka’s forest cover to 30%, the Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said.

The Ministry of Environment has allocated Rs. 50 million to provide the necessary financial allocations for planting trees during 2022.

Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the government had decided to provide the necessary funds within the next three years.

The Minister of Environment is now in Kenya to attend the fifth United Nations Environment Conference in Nairobi.

The Lankan Minister participated in a tree planting programme at the Sarova Lion Hill premises, a 100 percent eco-friendly hotel located near Lake Nakuru in Nairobi on Saturday.

General Manager of the Sharova Lion Hill hotel Jayne Kiragu was also present on the occasion and Minister Amaraweera planted several endemic plants in the area.

The hotel officials requested information about the Husma Dena Thuru programme. The government intends to continue the programme for the next three years, the Minister said, adding that endemic and eco-friendly plants would be planted.

(Source: The Island – By Ifham Nizam)