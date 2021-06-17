Government capable of reducing fuel prices – JVP

The JVP says the government is capable of reducing increased fuel prices.

The party claims reducing direct taxes when importing crude oil, can assist in reducing prices.

Speaking at a media briefing, Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath said this month’s offloading charges according to a report by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation for a litre of 92 Octane petrol is Rs.97.70 while the government charges a direct tax of Rs.39.33 in addition to various other charges.

He said the offloading charge for a litre of 95 Octane petrol is Rs.99.79 with the government charging a direct tax of Rs.60.48, Lanka Auto Diesel litre at Rs.94.21 with a direct tax of Rs.13.07 and a direct tax of Rs.35.20 for offloading a litre of Lanka Super Diesel at Rs.96.02.

The MP questioned the claim by the government of being unable to reduce fuel prices, adding if these taxes are slashed, fuel prices will decrease as a result.

He requested the government to immediately reduce taxes. MP Herath commenting on domestic gas prices said, discussions are ongoing into increasing prices.

He said Litro Gas Lanka Ltd. is a state sector institution.

The Parliamentarian said according to a joint Cabinet Paper submitted by Minister Bandula Gunawardana and the Minister of Finance, Litro releases one metric tonne of gas to the market at USD 137 while, LAUGFS Gas PLC releases one metric tonne of gas at USD 83.

He said it is clear that a state-owned company is releasing gas to the market at a higher price adding the government is burdening the public with high prices without resolving concerns on their part.

MP Herath claimed gas prices will be increased between Rs.700 – 800 in the near future.

(Source: News Radio)