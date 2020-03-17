Government declares 3-day special holiday till Thursday
Posted in Local News
The government announced a three-day holiday period upto Thursday, March 19 excluding essential services involving health, transport, food supplies, banks and district secretariats.
It said this special holiday declared as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will apply to all state institutions, departments and corporations.
The government had requested the private sector to also grant the three-day holiday.
The decision on any extension to this 3-day holiday will be taken after a close study over the spread of COVID-19 virus.
Share on FB