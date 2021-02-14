Government failed to import COVID-19 vaccines – Sajith

The Opposition charges the government of failing to import COVID-19 vaccines to Sri Lanka.

Speaking at a function in Lunugamvehera yesterday, Leader of the Opposition MP Sajith Premadasa said there were concerns pertaining to the current vaccine in the country being unable to treat individuals with the mutated UK virus strain identified.

MP Premadasa added the government has failed to implement a plan for vaccinating all its citizens.

(Courtesy: News Radio)