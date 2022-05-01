Government has to accept peoples’ demands – Maithripala

Accept the demands of the people, all Government leaders should step down and allow the people to elect a new Government, Former President Maithripala Sirisena said addressing the May Day rally of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) in Polonnaruwa yesterday (May 01).

The SLFP May Day procession was held from Polonnaruwa Pola Junction to Hospital Junction and held a meeting there.

Sirisena said the people are demanding a new Government and steps should be taken to ensure this.

He also said immediate steps should be taken to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people.