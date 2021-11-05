Government is incapable of governance – Tilvin Silva

The JVP says the government has failed to fulfil a single pledge made prior to elections.

Chief Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva addressing an event in Ambalangoda said the government failed to control the country and failed to control prices of goods.

Silva said the public when voting for Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President assumed that he would reach firm decisions and is a strong leader and hoped he would control prices and nab fraudsters.

However, Tilvin Silva said today, the President has proven that he is incapable of governance and controlling prices.

(Source: News Radio)