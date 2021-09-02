Government rejects media reports of a food shortage

The government has rejected media reports that had claimed there is a shortage of essential food items in the country, including rice and sugar.

Issuing a statement the Department of Government Information said the government has sufficient stocks of food to meet the demand.

The government refuted claims made by various factions of a severe food shortage in the country as baseless and false.

The government said it had defeated efforts made by fraudulent traders to create an artificial food shortage in the country, and requested the public to not panic over a possible food shortage.

The government has also announced that it will impose price controls on several food items after reports of an increase in prices of essential commodities such as rice and sugar.

(Source: News Radio)