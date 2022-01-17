Government seeks to further burden the public – Sarath Fonseka

Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says the government seeks to further burden the public.

Speaking to the media after a function yesterday, the Parliamentarian said the present government is responsible for the adverse economic situation.

He charged the government for obtaining foreign loans, pocketing commissions and selling state assets.

The Parliamentarian added the government is continuously marketing the country’s development instead of providing solutions to economic issues.

MP Fonseka said the public will reach a suitable decision in future as the government has failed to ensure the safety at homes as well due to the recent gas leak explosions.

