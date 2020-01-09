The JVP has challenged the government to present all amendments that are beneficial to the public before the upcoming Parliamentary Election, if in fact, it is seeking a two thirds majority in Parliament to pass progressive Constitutional Amendments.

Addressing a conference in Colombo, Leader of the JVP Anura Kumara Dissanayaka claimed the present government is attempting to establish an autocratic and a dictatorial rule through new amendments to the Constitution.

MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake charged the government of drifting away from the fundamental principles it stood for prior to the Presidential Election and claimed those part of the present administration has disregarded the public mandate.

(Source: News Radio)