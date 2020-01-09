President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has met Minister of Home Affairs and Law of Singapore, Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam at the Presidential Secretariat, yesterday (08).

President Rajapaksa and Minister Shanmugam had conducted discussed on broad spectrum of topics which are of importance to both countries. Discussions about improving bilateral relations in areas of trade and investment as well regional concerns, countering terrorism, cyber security, curbing extremism, threats from foreign influences and interferences and improving intelligence were carried out between the two officials.

They had also focused on the new legislations introduced to Singapore to address hate speech, online disinformation and the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

They also discussed about Social Media Intelligence models that businesses are increasingly relying on for data management, which is crucial for business development, functioning and promotion.

New technologies that Singapore is currently exploring in terms of Irrefutable Identification that combines both fields of digital and biometric also came up in the discussions.

Minister Shanmugam is currently on the three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

