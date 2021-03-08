Government urged to mete out justice to Easter attacks victims

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says the former government in place during the Easter Sunday bombings accepts responsibility for the attacks.

Speaking in Hambantota yesterday, MP Premadasa said the former government was in posed when the Easter attacks were reported adding they will not shun away from responsibilities.

He claimed those affected by the attacks including those who lost loved ones are still waiting justice to be served, adding that concerns and questions have been raised over the lack of stringent investigations.

Premadasa claimed the Samagi Jana Balawegaya will speak on behalf of those affected by the attacks from their point of view.

(Source: News Radio)