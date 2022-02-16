Government violating all public rights – Sajith Premadasa

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says the government is violating all rights such as the freedom of expression, freedom of speech, and political freedom.

MP Premadasa said the government violates the rights of people daily.

MP Premadasa speaking at a function in Sammanthurai yesterday said printing money is the biggest development project launched by the present government adding that as a result, food inflation has increased by 25 percent.

He claimed prices of goods have also skyrocketed as a result of printing money without a plan.

MP Premadasa stated the public is severely burdened and is unable to provide three meals daily.

The Opposition Leader claimed after burdening the public the government also attempted to embezzle funds through the Employees Provident Fund and the Employees Trust Fund, by imposing a 25 percent tax surcharge.

MP Premadasa said the Minister of Finance however has stated that the EPF, ETF, and several other funds will not be included in the Tax Surcharge Bill.

