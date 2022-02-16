Post-mortem PCR not mandatory for all deaths – Health Ministry
Posted in Local News
Performing post mortem PCR is not mandatory for all deaths (hospital or non-hospital deaths), Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said.
If required a post-mortem PCR can be conducted at the discretion of the relevant Judicial Medical Officer (JMO), Dr. Gunawardena said further.
If diagnosed of COVID-19 infection, the method of disposal remains the same, adhering to previous circulars until further notice, the circular noted.
