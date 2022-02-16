Woman killed in shooting incident in Matugama

A 38-year old woman was killed in a shooting incident inside a house on Balika Road in the area of Matugama last night (February 15).

According to reports, the shooting was carried out by two gunmen.

The police recovered six T-56 assault firearm shells from the scene.

Reportedly, the gunmen were planning to shoot the husband of the deceased, who was home at the time of the shooting but managed to survive.

The magistrate’s inquest on the dead woman has been conducted by the Matugama Magistrate and the remains of the deceased are currently placed at the mortuary of the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara.

Matugama Police have initiated investigations to apprehend the suspects, the firearms used by them and the reason for the shooting.