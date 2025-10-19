Govt Cloud disruption: ICTA implements backup plan

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2025 - 9:40 am

The Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) announced that an alternative program has been introduced to reduce the inconvenience caused to the public by the disruption of the Lanka Government Cloud service.

ICTA’s Digital Economy Advisor, Sumudu Rathnayaka, said that earlier, people could obtain their birth certificates from any Divisional Secretariat office in the country.

However, he explained that at present, birth certificates can only be issued by the Divisional Secretariat of the area where the person was born.

More than 40 government institutions have been affected by the service disruption, according to ICTA.

These include several key institutions that provide online services, such as the Registrar General’s Department, the Department of Pensions, and the Sri Lanka Police Department.