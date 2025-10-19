Matugama woman remanded for sheltering Ishara Sewwandi

Posted by Editor on October 19, 2025 - 12:45 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a 52-year-old woman from Matugama until October 24, 2025.

She was arrested for allegedly providing accommodation to Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

According to police, the suspect, who owns a house in Welipenna, Matugama, had sheltered Ishara Sewwandi while she was evading arrest.

The woman was examined by the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) before being produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

Sewwandi is accused of aiding and abetting the gunman who carried out the shooting that killed “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

Ishara Sewwandi, a main suspect in the case, was recently arrested in Nepal and extradited to Sri Lanka.

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” a member of an organized crime group, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, inside Court No. 05 at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex.