The Grade 05 Scholarship Examination will take place today (Oct. 11), at 2936 examination centres island-wide.

A total of 331,694 students will sit for the exam today (Oct. 11).

The Commissioner-General of Examination, Sanath B. Pujitha, informed students to arrive at the examination earlier than usual allowing adequate time to undergo the relevant COVID-19 health procedure and be seated inside the centre by 9:00 am.

Students must pin their examination number on the left side of the uniform, the Commissioner-General further informed.

According to the Sanath B. Pujitha, 12 special examination centres will be allocated for students visiting Colombo from Gampaha to sit for the exam; and for students who are undergoing quarantine, facilities have been provided enabling them to sit for the exam as well.

Epidemiologist Dr. Deepa Gamage urged parents to instruct students to follow health guidelines such as wearing a face mask, washing hands, and maintaining social distances at all times while travelling to the examination centre and during the exam.

“Parents are requested to bring their children to examination centres early so they can undergo the relevant health procedures and sit for the exam,” Dr. Deepa Gamage further requested.

Meanwhile, trains and buses will be permitted to stop in the areas where curfew is currently in effect for students sitting for the exam today, and their parents, SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The admission card can be used as a curfew pass in this regard.

According to SLTB Chairman – Kingsley Ranawaka, ‘Sisu-seriya’ buses will be in operation today, for the convenience of students.

Special train services will be in operation today for students sitting for the exam, Deputy Superintendent of Railways – A.B.G. Seneviratne said.

