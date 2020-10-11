The COVID-19 cluster that was identified from the Brandix factory at Minuwangoda has gone up to 1,186 after two more of its employees and 101 of their contacts tested positive for the virus.

More than 26,000 PCR tests have been conducted so far in relation to this cluster.

Chief epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera says the process continues.

Meanwhile, a carpenter from Wennappuwa who worked at a site near the Mannar Bishop’s residence and five of his contacts were diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

Thereafter, Bishop Rev. Lionel Emmanuel and 93 others have been sent for quarantine following the findings.

A PCR test for the Bishop returned negative.

Sri Lanka presently has 4,628 Covid-19 patients and 1,309 of them remain in hospital.

(Source: Hiru News)