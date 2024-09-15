Grade 5 scholarship exam today at 2,849 centres across Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on September 15, 2024 - 8:18 am

The grade 5 scholarship examination for 2024 will be held today (Sunday, September 15) at 2,849 centres across Sri Lanka, with a total of 323,879 students participating.

The first paper is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM and conclude at 10:45 AM, while the second paper will start at 11:15 AM and end at 12:15 PM.

Commissioner General of Examinations Amith Jayasundara has urged students to arrive at their designated centres on time.

To avoid any disruptions, the Department of Examinations has requested presidential candidates to refrain from holding election campaigns near exam centres.

Additionally, loudspeakers are prohibited within 100 meters of the 90 designated centres.

The department extends its best wishes to all candidates sitting for the exam today.