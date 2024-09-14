Alex Marshall warns of corruption threats in local T20 leagues

Posted by Editor on September 14, 2024 - 12:56 pm

The departing head of the ICC Anti Corruption Unit (ACU), Alex Marshall, believes that elite cricket is largely free from corruption, but he cautions that those seeking to manipulate the sport are targeting entry through local T20 leagues that are not under the jurisdiction of the global governing body and are instead managed by the respective boards of member nations.

Marshall, a former British police officer, did not specify which local leagues or member nations he was alluding to.

“I am confident that the cricket you watch is safe and clean,” Marshall told ESPN cricinfo as per PTI.

“But I am also absolutely sure that corruptors are constantly looking for a route into the game, particularly in badly-run lower-level franchise leagues. The threat to the game is corruptors won’t go away while there is always money to be made and they will look for weakness in the system to get in.” he added.

Marshall expressed satisfaction with the increasing number of players reporting corrupt approaches to the ICC ACU, which helps maintain the integrity of the sport. However, he emphasized that the threat posed by corruptors will persist as long as there is money to be made, and they will seek out vulnerabilities in the system to gain access.

Alex Marshall, during his seven-year tenure at the ICC, oversaw several significant achievements within the ICC ACU. Under his leadership, the organization ensured that former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan faced consequences for failing to report a corrupt approach by Indian bookie Deepak Aggarwal. Additionally, the late former Zimbabwe skipper Heath Streak was also punished for his involvement in corrupt activities.

One of Marshall’s most satisfying accomplishments was the successful eradication of corruption from Sri Lankan cricket. In collaboration with local authorities, multiple cases involving former international and domestic players engaged in alleged shady dealings were investigated and addressed.

“Sri Lanka turned out to be a good news story because there were serious issues which were addressed locally and with ICC,” he said. “Now with the legislation and stronger measures Sri Lanka is in a much better place to keep the corruptors away.”

Marshall said that he is happy to find that more and more players are reporting corrupt approaches with the ICC ACU, ensuring them to keep the game clean.

“I am proud of the significant increase in trust from players who now report approaches to us frequently whereas there was a time when they lacked confidence in confidentiality and the action that will be taken,” Marshall said.

“They have now seen corruptors being disrupted, named, banned when they get involved in cricket. And the education we now do with players shows them who the corruptors are, what their methods are, so everyone is much better equipped and protected to keep corruption away from the game.”

The efforts made by Marshall and his team at the ICC ACU have contributed significantly to maintaining the integrity of the sport and protecting it from the influence of corrupt elements. His dedication to this cause has helped create a more transparent and fair environment for cricket players and enthusiasts worldwide.

(Source: Times of India)