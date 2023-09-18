Gunmen open fire at MP Uddika Premarathne’s vehicle

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2023 - 9:03 am

A group of unidentified individuals who arrived in a vehicle opened fire at the vehicle of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Uddika Premarathne soon after he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura last night (September 17).

According to Police, the shooting incident took place in front of the MP Uddika Premarathne’s residence in Anuradhapura at around 10:35 PM yesterday (September 17).

Investigations was handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct an immediate investigation.