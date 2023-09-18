Health, electricity and petroleum gazetted as essential services in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has declared several services as essential services via an extraordinary gazette.

Accordingly, the following services have been declared as essential services:

All services connected to the supply of electricity.

The supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel.

All service, work or labour, of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be done in connection with the maintenance, and the reception, care feeding, and treatment, of patients in hospitals, nursing homes, dispensaries, and other similar institutions.

Acting Presidential Secretary Chandanie Wijayawardhana made the announcement on September 17, on the directives of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.