“Harak Kata” and “Kudu Salindu” arrested in Madagascar

Sri Lankan drug trafficking and wanted criminal duo Nadun Chinthaka alias “Harak Kata” and Salindu Malshika alias “Kudu Salindu”, have been arrested by Madagascar’s security authorities, foreign media reported.

According to L’Express, a leading media network in Madagascar, six other individuals including a Malagasy woman who claims to be Harak Kata’s wife and her father were also arrested along with the duo.

The suspects were taken into custody at the Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo, Madagascar on March 01.