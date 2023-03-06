Eight police officers and two civilians injured in a clash in Weeraketiya

Eight police officers and two civilians were injured following a clash which had broken out this evening (March 06) when residents at Attanayala in Weeraketiya had allegedly obstructed police from carrying out their duties.

A group of police officers had visited the area this evening (March 06) while due to a suspicion they had proceeded to search a group of people who were waiting by the road.

Police said a group of officers of the Weeraketiya Police had checked several people due to a suspicion who were staying on the road in the Attanayala while police officers were returning from an illicit liquor raid at Gonadeniya in Weeraketiya.

However, the said group of individuals had objected to the attempt to search them while this had led to an argument with the police officers before the incident had escalated into a brawl.

Police said during the clash a man had bitten both ears of a sub-inspector of Police who was later admitted to the Karapitiya Hospital.

The other officers and civilians injured in the clash were admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Police said that 06 civilians have been arrested in connection with the incident and the Weeraketiya Police are conducting further investigations.