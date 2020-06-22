Harin accuses Archbishop of engaging in politics

Former Minister Harin Fernando alleged that Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith was directly involved in obtaining a decisive 5% of votes for Gotabaya Rajapaksa during last 2019 presidential election.

He made these comments adressing a Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) rally.

“During the presidential election 42% of the votes were slotted for Sajith while 52% of the votes were for Gotabaya. If 5% of Gotabaya’s camp voted for Sajith, the percentages would be equal at 47% for each,” the former Minister explained.

“Then who was responsible for changing this 5 per cent? The Easter Sunday attack issues were tangled with the Catholic vote,” he claimed.

Fernando also expressed his disappointment that the Archbishop is involved in politics. “I’m disgusted that the Archbishop is engaged in politics. I called the Archbishop one day. The Archbishop had said that the Minister son saved his life, and that his people lost their lives.

“He was completely engaged in politics. They were the ones operating this 5% game,” Fernando charged.

(Source: Daily Mirror)