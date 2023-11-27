Harin appointed Sports Minister, Pavithra appointed Irrigation Minister
Posted by Editor on November 27, 2023 - 7:40 pm
Harin Fernando has been appointed as the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Meanwhile, Pavithra Wanniarachchi was sworn in as the Minister of Irrigation.
These ministerial positions became vacant after President Ranil Wickremesinghe removed Roshan Ranasinghe from the post of Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Minister of Irrigation, earlier today (November 27).
