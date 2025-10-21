Harin appointed UNP Deputy Secretary General for Political Mobilization
October 21, 2025
The United National Party (UNP) has decided to immediately appoint former Minister Harin Fernando as the Deputy Secretary General of Political Mobilization.
The UNP announced that through this appointment, the responsibility of uniting all political parties in the country and engaging them in a common program has been assigned to former Minister Harin Fernando.
It is also reported that he will oversee the implementation of the 1,000 meetings organized by the United National Party.
