Sri Lanka’s inflation rises to 2.1% in September 2025

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2025 - 6:29 pm

Sri Lanka’s overall inflation, measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), increased to 2.1% in September 2025, up from 1.5% in August 2025, according to the latest report by the Department of Census and Statistics.

The data shows that food inflation climbed to 3.8% in September from 2.9% in August, reflecting higher prices in several essential food items. Meanwhile, non-food inflation also rose slightly to 0.7% in September from 0.4% in the previous month.

Food items made the largest contribution to the inflation rate, accounting for 1.68% of the total increase in September compared to August.

The NCPI for all items stood at 207.4 index points in September 2025, marking a 0.2-point increase from the August figure.

According to the Department, the rise in both food and non-food prices indicates a gradual upward trend in consumer costs across the country.