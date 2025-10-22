Two arrested for helping Ishara Sewwandi to hide and escape

Posted by Editor on October 22, 2025 - 9:02 am

Two suspects who allegedly assisted Ishara Sewwandi, one of the main suspects in the murder of organized criminal Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” have been arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

According to police, the arrests were made on October 20 in the Udayanagar area of Kilinochchi and the Ogodapola area of Thihariya.

Investigations have revealed that one of the suspects had helped Sewwandi to hide, while the other had assisted her in planning to escape to India by sea. The suspects, aged 29 and 42, are residents of Jaffna and Kilinochchi.

They have been detained under a 72-hour detention order for further questioning, and the Colombo Crimes Division is continuing its investigations.

Ishara Sewwandi, who was recently arrested in Nepal and extradited to Sri Lanka, is accused of aiding and abetting the gunman responsible for killing “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

“Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” a known member of an organized crime group, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, inside Court No. 05 at the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex.