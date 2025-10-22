Maximum retail prices set for imported rice varieties

October 22, 2025 - 9:20 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced new maximum retail prices for imported rice varieties in Sri Lanka.

According to a gazette notification issued under the signature of the CAA Chairman, the new prices are now officially in effect.

As per the announcement, the maximum retail price of imported raw rice has been fixed at Rs. 210 per kilogram, while imported Nadu rice will be sold at a maximum of Rs. 220 per kilogram.

The maximum retail price of imported Samba rice has been set at Rs. 230 per kilogram, and Ponni Samba rice (equivalent to Keeri Samba) will be sold at a maximum of Rs. 240 per kilogram.

In addition, the price of imported Keeri Ponni Samba rice (Paal Ponni) has been fixed at Rs. 255 per kilogram.

The Consumer Affairs Authority stated that these new prices came into effect from October 21, 2025.