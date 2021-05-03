Harin thanks Gotabaya for ‘another shot at life’

In a Facebook post, SJB MP Harin Fernando on Saturday thanked his cardiologist Dr. Gotabaya Ranasinghe for giving him another shot at life.

In the post, Fernando mentioned that the cardiologist and his team had conducted a complicated surgery that needed foreign treatment and thanked the team for performing it locally.

“Thank you, God, Jesus, and Holy Spirit for once again being my saviour as always ! Thank you to everyone who prayed, and did religious activities! Appreciate it very much.” the FB post said.

The MP had undergone heart surgery at a private Hospital in Colombo.

(Source: The island)