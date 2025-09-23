Harsha Ilukpitiya jailed two years for contempt of court

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2025 - 10:41 am

The Supreme Court of Sri Lanka has sentenced Immigration and Emigration Controller Harsha Ilukpitiya to two years in prison for contempt of court.

The judgment was delivered today (September 23) by Supreme Court Judge Yasantha Kodagoda, with the concurrence of Justices Janak de Silva and Arjuna Obeyesekere.

Announcing the verdict, Judge Kodagoda stated that Harsha Ilukpitiya had committed a serious act of contempt of court.

Ilukpitiya was sentenced to two years for failing to comply with an interim injunction issued by the Supreme Court on August 2, 2024, which nullified the government’s decision to issue visas under the electronic visa system, a failure considered contempt of court.