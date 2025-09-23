Sri Lanka to launch Government SuperApp for public services

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2025 - 2:02 pm

Cabinet approval has been granted to develop a Government SuperApp that will allow the public to access government services through a single digital platform.

Currently, citizens face major difficulties in dealing with fragmented systems, multiple authentication steps, and repeated data entry across different departments.

This inefficiency has been estimated to cause an annual economic loss of over Rs. 500 million.

The Government SuperApp is part of Sri Lanka’s digital economy strategy and has been identified as a strategic priority.

The project will integrate government services into one common, user-friendly mobile and web application, enabling 14 million citizens above the age of 18 and around 2 million annual visitors to access services seamlessly through a single interface.

The proposal was presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and approved by the Cabinet.

The project will be implemented in two phases during 2025 and 2026, at a total cost of Rs. 500 million.