CEB cancels leave of all employees after electricity declared essential service

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2025 - 9:53 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has cancelled the leave of all its employees with immediate effect until further notice.

The directive was issued in writing by the General Manager today (September 23).

The decision comes after President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared all services related to electricity supply as essential, through an Extraordinary Gazette Notification issued on September 21, 2025.

The Gazette, issued under Section 2 of the Essential Public Services Act, No. 61 of 1979, empowers the President to designate services as essential to ensure uninterrupted operations.

According to the Gazette, electricity supply is vital to maintaining normal public life, and any disruption could obstruct or hinder essential services.