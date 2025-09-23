Veteran actor Nalin Pradeep Udawela passes away
Posted by Editor on September 23, 2025 - 8:30 am
Veteran actor Nalin Pradeep Udawela passed away this morning (September 23) at the age of 56.
He had been receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama and passed away at around 5:45 AM today.
He was the father of two children.
Nalin Pradeep Udawela was a talented artist who showcased his acting skills to Sri Lankan audiences through stage dramas, cinema, and teledramas.
