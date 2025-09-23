Sri Lanka’s biggest drug bust: Rs. 9.8 Billion haul in Tangalle

Posted by Editor on September 23, 2025 - 8:00 am

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that the total value of the massive stock of narcotics discovered yesterday (September 22) in Tangalle is approximately Rs. 9,888 million.

The haul includes 284.94 kilograms of heroin and 420.976 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE), bringing the total seizure to 705.91 kilograms. This is the largest quantity of narcotics ever discovered in the country in a single day.

The drugs had been concealed inside three lorries. Police said the registered owners of the vehicles have been taken into custody and are being questioned. Investigations have revealed that the narcotics belong to one of the key figures in Sri Lanka’s drug trade, a criminal known as “Unakuruwa Shantha,” who is operating from abroad.

The special operation was launched after police found two dead bodies inside a house under renovation in the Seenimodara area of Tangalle. A third individual at the scene fell ill, was admitted to hospital, and later died. While inspecting a small lorry parked nearby, police discovered 10 kilograms of ICE.

Further searches led to two more lorries being seized in the Tangalle area, with large stocks of heroin and ICE hidden inside. Several firearms, including a T-56 assault rifle and five pistols, were also recovered. Police believe the narcotics were being prepared inside the house for distribution.

Investigators suspect the three deceased men were linked to the drug network. Their cause of death has not yet been determined, but initial findings suggest they had consumed alcohol the previous night. Post-mortems are scheduled for today (September 23).

So far, two suspects, including a lorry driver and a registered vehicle owner, have been arrested in connection with the trafficking operation. Police have launched further investigations to apprehend other suspects. The inquiry is being conducted under the supervision of Southern Province SDIG Kithsiri Jayalath.