Sri Lanka President departs for UN General Assembly in the United States

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2025 - 10:40 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake departed from the country tonight (September 22) to attend the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He is scheduled to address the General Assembly at 3:15 PM (US time) on Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will hold bilateral discussions with the United Nations Secretary-General and several world leaders. He is also scheduled to meet members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

The President is accompanied on this visit by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.