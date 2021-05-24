Health professionals must decide lockdown, not politicians, says Karu

Warning of the rapid rise of the COVID-19 situation, Former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya yesterday said the decision to lockdown or not must be made by health professionals and not politicians.

“The situation is getting worse on all fronts. COVID-19 cases and deaths are on the rise. When will the Government realise that it is the health professionals and not politicians who should make lockdown decisions,” Jayasuriya tweeted yesterday.

“Vaccination, vaccination and vaccination is the solution,” he added.

(Source: Daily FT)