“Black fungus” case not detected in Sri Lanka, experts confirm

One of Sri Lanka’s biggest fears, the presence of the “black fungus” in the island which has stirred quite a storm in India, was allayed today.

Deputy Director General of Education and Research at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that experts have confirmed that the infection in question reported in the country was not a result of the “black fungus”, also known as mucormycosis.

Further information on the matter will be provided to the public in the near future, he said further.

It was reported on Saturday (May 22) that an individual from Ampara was allegedly infected with the “black fungus” – a rare but potentially fatal infection spreading among COVID-19 patients in India.

According to foreign media, India has recorded nearly 9,000 cases of “black fungus” so far.

Many of those who were infected were coronavirus patients or those who were recovering from COVID-19.

Mucormycosis is caused by exposure to mucor mould found in damp environments such as soil, plants, manure and decaying fruits and vegetables.

This infection affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs. Diabetics or severely immuno-compromised individuals have been identified as particularly at high-risk for mucormycosis.

(Source: Ada Derana)