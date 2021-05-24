Islandwide travel restrictions extended until June 07

Sri Lanka government has decided to extend the travel restrictions imposed in the country owing to the COVID-19 till the 7th of June, Minister Johnston Fernando said.

Travel restrictions will be relaxed for three days (May 25, May 31 and June 04) in between for people to purchase essentials.

However, the public will not be allowed to travel by vehicle to purchase essential goods as they will only be allowed to walk to nearest shop or pharmacy.

The decision was taken at the COVID-19 prevention task force meeting held a short while ago.