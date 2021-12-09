Health professionals on token strike in the Central Province

The Health Professionals Association has decided to launch a token strike covering the Central Province from 7:00 am today today (December 09).

The trade union action, based on salary anomalies and six other issues in their services, was initiated in the North-Western Province yesterday.

According to The chief of the Federation of Health Professionals Ravi Kumudesh, the token strike action launched at the North Western Provincial Council yesterday ended at 7:00 am today.

He said they have been trying to resolve the issues through discussions for nearly two months now but to no avail.

He added similar strike action will be carried out in all provinces across the country within this month.