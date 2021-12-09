Solutions will be provided to dollar shortage – Central Bank Governor

Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal says solutions will be provided to the country’s dollar shortage.

Speaking to the media following an event in Colombo, the CBSL Governor said a programme is underway to provide goods to the people without any shortages.

Cabraal said there is no shortage of essential goods at present.

He further claimed there is no oil shortage adding there are sufficient stocks.

Cabraal noted the Central Bank intervened whenever there is a shortage, adding it will continue to do so.

(Source: News Radio)