Wasantha Karannagoda appointed new Governor of North Western Province

Former Commander of Sri Lanka Navy Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has been appointed as the new Governor of the North Western Province.

Karannagoda was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (December 09).

Karannagoda has previously served as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan.

The Governor post of North Western Province became vacant after former Governor Raja Kollure passed away due to COVID-19 infection on Tuesday (December 07).