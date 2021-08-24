Health workers are overworked due to COVID – Kodituwakku

The Government Midwives’ Association says health workers are increasingly at risk owing to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths daily.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kandy today Chairperson Devika Kodituwakku said health workers are overworked and are under pressure as health workers are limited in numbers.

Kodituwakku said health workers are unsafe at present, adding that some doctors and nurses have succumbed to the virus.

She said an ambulance driver at the Ratnapura Hospital succumbed to the virus yesterday, while a clerical worker and minor staff member were the most recent among health workers to succumb to the coronavirus.

Kodituwakku added health workers are falling victim to COVID-19 daily, adding that with a depleting task force due to the virus, the number of staff on duty are overstretched.

Devika Kodituwakku added, the Ministry of Health must take measures to provide an allowance to the next of kin of health workers until they’re eligible for pensions, in the event of the demise of a health worker to COVID-19.

(Source: News Radio)